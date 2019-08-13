DEL RIO GOES DEEP IN MIDDLE GAME VS. PRINCETON

JOHNSON CITY – Diomedes Del Rio went deep and the Johnson City Cardinals got four innings of one-hit scoreless relief from Blake Drake and Francisco Justo Monday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The Cards will look to salvage one in their three-game series vs. the Princeton Rays Tuesday after falling 4-2 in Game 2 of the set.

Del Rio’s blast over the right field wall in the third cut an early Rays lead to 4-1. Todd Lott doubled in the fourth and scored on an RBI single by Victor Garcia to trim the lead to 4-2. The Cards struck for both of the runs vs. Rays starter Jose Lopez, who struck out eight and walked three in 4.2 innings of work.

Drake went six up, six down in the sixth and seventh before Francisco Justo limited the Rays to just one hit and no runs in the eighth and ninth. Drake has now posted four straight scoreless frames for the Cardinals on the mound since making his 2019 debut earlier this month.

Brayden Theriot (5-1) picked up the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Trevor Brigden earned his first save by posting zeroes in the eighth and ninth.

Jake Sommers (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing four runs (four earned) in the first three innings. He posted two straight scoreless innings before exiting the game after the fifth. Sommers struck out five and has now recorded 13 strikeouts over his last two starts.

RHP Jose Moreno (3-3, 8.12 ERA) will look to help the Cards salvage a game Tuesday. RHP Aldor Rodriguez (0-3, 5.35 ERA) is expected to start for the Rays. First pitch is slated 6:30 p.m.