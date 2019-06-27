Defensive miscues hurt E-Twins in 11-6 loss to Bristol

The Bristol Pirates struck for seven runs in the first two innings and quickly compiled a lead too mighty for the Elizabethton Twins to climb back from in the Pirates’ 11-6 win Wednesday night.

Elizabethton made five errors defensively, resulting in six unearned runs over the evening, becoming the difference in the game.

Starter Ryley Widell struggled, only pitching ⅔ of an inning, allowing four runs to score on four hits and three walks. Erik Cha was the first out of the bullpen and struck out five over 2.2 innings but surrendered four unearned runs that helped the Pirates jump out to what was at the time an 8-1 lead.

After Spencer Steer doubled in a run in the third, then a single from catcher Alex Isola and another double from Steer scored three runs.

Albee Weiss brought the score within two, connecting for a two-run home run in the fifth inning that scored Seth Gray and made the score 8-6.

An E-Twins error in the seventh led to two more runs scoring, unearned, off reliever Dylan Thomas. Thomas pitched 3.1 innings out of the bullpen, striking out two while allowing the two unearned runs to score.

Bristol struck for one more run in the eighth off reliever Steven Cruz, Elizabethton’s fourth and final pitcher of the night. A bases loaded walk to Jesus Valdez scored Ernny Ordonez and stretched the Pirates’ lead to five runs, leading to the eventual 11-6 final.

The Twins are back in action Thursday in the rubber match of the midweek series with Bristol. The game will be the season’s second Thirsty Thursday promotion and first pitch is at 6:30 p.m.