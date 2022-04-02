The Buffs win game one 6-0, but the Wasps respond by taking the second contest 4-2

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Runs were hard to come by between the Milligan and Emory & Henry baseball teams with these squads splitting Saturday’s twin bill at Anglin Baseball Field.

The Buffs took advantage of great scoring opportunities in the second inning of game one. Milligan chalked up four runs in the frame which was the deciding factor in the game one 6-0 victory. Milligan starting pitcher Andrei Beal tossed a complete seven-inning game, striking out 12 and walking one with five hits.

The Wasps pitching staff buckled down in the second game with Emory & Henry securing the 4-2 game two victory. The Buffs were held to just two hits in the second contest. Pitcher Koty Proctor surrendered one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

The series wraps on Sunday with the finale starting at 1:30 p.m.