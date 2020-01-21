DC Dean Pees, DB Coach Kerry Coombs Leaving the Titans

Pees announced his retiring from football, while Coombs is becoming Ohio State's defensive coordinator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both defensive coordinator Dean Pees and defensive back coach Kerry Coombs won’t be on the Titans sideline next season.

Pees announced he’s stepping away from the game, the second time in the last five years, while Coombs has accepted to be Ohio State’s defensive coordinator.

Tennessee’s former defensive coordinator has coached at the college or NFL ranks since 1979 and earned two Super Bowl rings. Aside from his time in Nashville, his pro stops include New England and Baltimore.

Following a Super Bowl XLVII victory with the Ravens as a defensive coordinator, Pees was scheduled to step away from the game, until Mike Vrabel came calling. The one-time Patriots linebacker talked his former coach out of retirement to serve on the Titans coaching staff.

Pees admitted it wasn’t a tough decision to come out of retirement to coach with Vrabel.

“It wasn’t a hard sell when he got me out of retirement, because of who Mike is,” Pees said. “How he was as a player, I knew the success he had as a coach and it was my honor to work for him the last two years.”

Vrabel knew the significance the Ohio native meant to his staff and his squad.

“Players love him, you know, I talked him out of retirement once, I didn’t have the heart to do it a second time, but were lucky that he was here and he chose to come here and be with us, really thankful,” Vrabel said.

As for Coombs, it’s reported that his salary as the Buckeyes defensive coordinator is $1.2 million, which is the second-highest salary for an assistant coach in program history. Coombs coached at Ohio State from 2012-2017.