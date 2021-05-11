Daxx Carr continues his academic and athletic career at Tusculum

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University High standout golfer Daxx Carr officially signed with the Tusculum golf team Tuesday afternoon.

The Pioneers are getting one of the most decorated golfers in the area. Carr was the number one golfer for the Buccaneers since his freshman year and has been part of four consecutive team district tournament championships. He’s also qualified individually for two TSSAA state tournaments.

Carr also has captured multiple SNEDS Tour tournament wins and multiple top four finishes on the Hurricane Golf Tour. He’s also nabbed first place in the ADL World Long Drive Junior Male Championship and a Tri-Cities PGA Junior title.