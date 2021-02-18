Davis leads No. 21 Tennessee over No. 2 South Carolina

Johnson City, TN -- The college football season gets underway on Saturday at 1pm for the ETSU Buccaneers when they welcome Samford to William B. Greene Jr. stadium, a game you can only see on ABC Tri-Cities.

This will be the first time the Bucs have been on the field since October of 2019 when they lost to Vanderbilt on the road.ETSU is a young team and starting Tyler Riddell at quarterback, the redshirt freshman will be making his first career start for the blue & gold.He will not be the only one making their first start, so head coach Randy Sanders thinks this might not go as planned at first.