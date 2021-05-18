Davies, ETSU set the pace in the second round of NCAA regionals

The reigning SoCon Golfer of the Year shot a course record 63 to lift the Buccaneers into the top spot

CLE ELUM, Wash. (WJHL) – SoCon Golfer of the Year and Freshman of the Year Archie Davies tore through the field in the second round of the NCAA Regionals with the Englishman posting a course record of 63 (-8).

Davies score ties five other rounds in program history for the lowest overall round. Senior Shiso Go turned in another bogey-free performance with the Japan native finishing 3-under-par (68) and sits in fifth.

Senior Trevor Hulbert also had a stellar day on the links, carding a 2-under-par, moving him to sixth place with a score of 3-under.

Here is how the 36-hole leaderboard is shaping up! The Bucs are in the driver's seat for the final round of the Cle Elum Regional!#ETSUTough | #GolfSchool pic.twitter.com/nQ4RAl6Kh0 — ETSUMGolf (@ETSU_MGolf) May 19, 2021

Remi Chartier was the fourth Buccaneer to have a red number on the second day as well, shooting 1-under-par. The Montreal native moved up 15 spots heading into the final round, sitting in a tie for 17th.

This outstanding round propelled the Buccaneers into first place and are a full 11 strokes ahead of No. 25 San Francisco (-7). Host Washington sits third in the standings at 6-under-par, followed by top-seeded Wake Forest (-3) and a two-way tie for fifth between Utah and Pepperdine at even-par.