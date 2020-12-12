David Crockett’s Prince Kollie named News Channel 11 Player of the Year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett senior Prince Kollie was destined to have a special season when the Pioneer star committed to Notre Dame this summer and Prince performed like a king during the season.

The linebacker and running back was dominant on both sides of the ball as Kollie ran for 1,562 yards and chalked up 26 touchdowns with multiple rushing scores in each of his last 10 games. He also hauled in 13 balls for 290 receiving yards. On the defensive side, Kollie was just as dominant, racking up 109 total tackles.

Kollie was selected by a panel of judges, but Dobyns-Bennett senior running back Tylar Tesnear was picked as the popular vote, which comes down to a poll on wjhl.com. The Indians back wrapped up the year with 1,518 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.