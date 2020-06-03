David Crockett’s Kollie picks up offer from Alabama

The star wide receiver and defensive back has 23 Power Five offers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett standout wide receiver and defensive back Prince Kollie saw his productive offseason get even better as the Pioneer picked up an offer from Alabama.

Kollie announced on his Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he received an offer from the 17-time national champions. According to Rivals.com, that’s his 32nd offer.

Back on May 21, the four-star recruit announced his final 10 via Twitter. The list included Notre Dame, LSU, Wake Forest, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisville, Virginia and Georgia.