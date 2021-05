JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Filling up a gas tank this time of year is typically more expensive but with the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, drivers in Tennessee can expect anywhere from a three to seven cent hike within the next week according to AAA.

"There's always that possibility that gas will get too high to do anything but go to work and maybe the grocery store and then if you get higher than that then it's going to get worse," said Lisa Hartsook as she was getting gas in Johnson City on Monday. "It's a surprise but I guess I'll have to deal with it and travel less."