David Crockett Pioneer quarterback Cade Larkins named the TV-11 Player of the Week

Someone was leaving Cocke County with their first loss of the season Friday. Crockett made sure it would not be them, rolling to a 41-20 win and though it was a battle of unbeatens, for the Pioneers, it was just another day at the office.

“We had our game plan and went and executed the game plan.”

The Pioneers were led by star junior qb, Cade Larkins, throwing for 375 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

“Started for us up front, we were able to protect him and give him time to throw and get the ball to some of our weapons and we were really proud of the way we protected and the way he got the ball out of his hand quick.”

“Line’s been doing great picking up the pressure, picking up the blocks and Donta, John, Micah, Mark, they’ve all been making plays, so have the running backs.”

Crockett went through some high and lows last year, getting off to a great start before multiple coaching changes, but the team believes that adversity brought them closer together and has helped push them to a 5-0 start his year.

“You know, it’s only made us stronger. It’s a brotherhood out here. We trust in each other and we’ve got each other’s backs and we know that, so I think it just helps us play better.”

“You never know how the kids are going to react to you, whether it’s here or wherever it is and, credit to the kids, they bought in to what we’re trying to do and we’ve kind of hit the ground running with it. Those first couple games everybody’s still trying to figure it out but I think we’ve got everybody just about on board now and we’ve had a good start to the season so hopefully we can stay humble and hungry, keep it going.”

“Cade, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet, congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.”

