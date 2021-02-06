Daniel Kilgore cleared to play in Sunday’s showdown against Bucs

The Chiefs backup center made his way to Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon after testing negative

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport native Daniel Kilgore was on the reserve/COVID-19 list for most of the week as the Chiefs backup center came into close contact with a barber who tested positive for the virus, but he was activated Saturday after testing negative.

The former Appalachian State standout was not able to practice with the Chiefs this week, but went through Saturday’s walk-through before Kansas City departed for Tampa Bay. Teams will test again Sunday, with the results generally known later in the evening.

BREAKING: Daniel Kilgore has tested negative today and will be eligible to play in the Super Bowl.



According to his father-in-law:

“He’s negative and happy.” — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) February 6, 2021

Kilgore could play a crucial role for the Chiefs in Sunday’s game as the former Indian has appeared in eight games this season, including starting in four.