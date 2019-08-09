Daniel Boone solid on offense, but looking for help on defense

Gray, TN — The high school football season is just over two weeks away and one team that will hit the ground running is Daniel Boone.

And that’s good news for them because they probably have the best running back in the region in 6-2 225 pound Charlie Cole.

The thousand yard back for the Blazers has already committed to Army at West Point.

While he’ll be the central cog on a star studded offense, the Blazers must find help defensively or their game each Friday night could turn into a track meet — last team with the ball wins.

“We have 8 new starters over there so we have some young ones playing over there they are going to have to do some growing up real quick but I really like the attitude of our team work ethic of our team we’ve had great team leadership and we expect to be one of the top teams in our league.”

“Offensive side of the ball we are coming back strong if not stronger than what we were before, defensively side of the ball we are kind of young on the front side but in the rear so many seniors that have just stepped up in that role play.”