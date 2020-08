BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - Very few coaches have been at a school as long as Roby Witcher, but the Tennessee High head coach's tenure came to a close Monday night when Vikings athletic director Barry Wade announced that Witcher resigned.

He's had plenty of success as the head coach for the Bristol squad, finishing with a 299-184 record, one district championship and qualified for regionals 10 out of the 15 years. Witcher knew he had a great run at Tennessee High, but now he's doing what's best for his family.