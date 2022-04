The Trailbalzers lost by five runs to the Toppers on Monday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone baseball team bounced back from a 10-3 loss to Science Hill on Monday with the Trailblazers chalking up a 9-4 victory on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Trailblazers host Abingdon on Thursday with the Toppers squaring off against Greeneville on Thursday.