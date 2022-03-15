KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball team took off for Murfreesboro Tuesday morning with the Indians kicking off their state tournament on Wednesday.

This will be the first time since 2010 that the Indians will be competing in the state tournament in which they lost to Clarksville Northeast in the quarterfinals. The Indians have been to state 30 times, won it in 1945 and finished runner-up five times.

With that type of history, both senior guard McKinley Tincher and senior forward Jack Browder know what this tournament means to this team.

“It’s a big deal that we are going so hope everyone stays focused and we’re there to win,” Tincher said.

“It means a lot to all of us to finally get down there. We are not content with just going down there, you know we’re wanting to win. We’re wanting to make some noise for Kingsport,” Browder said.

The Tribe squares off against Coffee County Central, who has plenty of momentum going into this showdown with a six-game winning streak. Dobyns-Bennett head coach Chris Poore and his team have plenty of respect for Wednesday’s opponent.

“Coffee County is very good, obviously to be in the state tournament you have to be talented. They’re very deliberate in what they do offensively. They really work to get great shots,” Poore said.

“Defensively they’re really controlled, really pack it in, really make you earn everything from the perimeter. Make the most of every possession. So, it’s going to be really tough on both ends of the floor for us.”