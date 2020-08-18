D-B gearing up for season-opening showdown with Tennessee High

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett kicked off 2019 the way the Indians expected, a 33-13 victory over Tennessee High and the Indians hope for the same result this year, but it won’t be easy.

The Vikings might’ve lost longtime quarterback Cole McBrayer and ETSU signee and offensive lineman Nolan Wishon, but Mike Mays has one of the best recruits in the area with senior wide receiver and defensive back Jaden Keller. The three-star recruit has 11 offers according to 24/7, which include South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Whoever lines up on the field Friday night, Dobyns-Bennett head coach Joey Christian expects a battle.

“Well from a Mike Mays team, I expect to see a well-coached football team. Tennessee high is very talented, got a lot of talented kids and we know that we’ve got to have our I’s dotted and our T’s crossed for that Friday,” Christian said.

He also added the shorten offseason could also present a challenge to his squad.

“It’ll be real hard when we’ve been so limited with scrimmages and seven on seven. We’ll be ready to go and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of mistakes and hopefully, they make some too there.”