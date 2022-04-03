WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Jesse Krull
Posted: Apr 3, 2022 / 11:33 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2022 / 11:33 PM EDT
The Indians fell to Powell 3-2, the Toppers dropped to Walker Valley 6-1
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Sunday’s action at the Eastman Softball Tournament is as follows.
Powell- 3Dobyns-Bennett- 2 (Championship)
Science Hill- 1Walker Valley- 6 (Third Place Game)
