The Indians chalk up their first tournament title with a 10-0 victory

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday and Sunday were polar opposites with the sun shining on the final day of the Eastman Invitational Softball Tournament, but no matter what day it was, Dobyns-Bennett never wavered.

The Indians wrapped up Sunday winning all four of their games, including a 10-0 victory over Daniel Boone in the championship contest.

Plenty of Tri-Cities teams rounded out the top eight with Tennessee High coming in third, Science Hill placing fifth and Morristown East taking sixth.