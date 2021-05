The Indians 3-0 win over the Pioneers clinches a showdown against Science hill

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett was in full control all 80 minutes in its showdown against David Crockett with the Indians winning 3-0 in their District 1 AAA semifinal showdown Tuesday night in Kingsport.

The Tribe will look to keep their season going when they square off against Science Hill in the championship game on Thursday.