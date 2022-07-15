JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 18 years at the helm of the Hilltopper boys basketball program, Ken Cutlip has resigned, according to Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner.

“We would like to thank Coach Cutlip for his outstanding tenure as the boys’ basketball coach at Science Hill,” Turner said. “Through his dedication to the team and the players, Coach Cutlip led the program with unrivaled character and integrity.”

Cutlip tallied 506 wins as head coach at Science Hill and will leave as the school’s all-time winningest coach. He led the Hilltoppers to three state tournament appearances in his tenure (2009, 2012, 2016).

“Coach Cutlip’s record speaks for itself,” Turner continued. “Coach Cutlip etched his name along with other great coaches that have made the ‘Toppers one of the winningest teams in the country. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

A search for a new boy’s head basketball coach will begin immediately.