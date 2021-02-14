Cunningham breaks kills record in home-opening win over UNCG

The sophomore outside hitter racked up 30 kills to rewrite ETSU's history books

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State sophomore outside hitter Olivia Cunningham had a strong relationship with the ball on Valentines day as the Knoxville native broke a school record with 30 kills in the Buccaneers 3-2 victory over UNCG Sunday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

Junior right side hitter Sara Esposito chalked up 18 kills, while sophomore setter Emily Arnold recorded 56 assists.

The Spartans were paced by senior outside hitter Maria Esch and sophomore outside hitter Hannah Knier who earned 15 and 13 kills, respectively.

These two teams wrap up their two-game series Monday night.