KNOXVILLE, TN – Lady Vol legend Tamika Catchings (Women’s Basketball and Naismith Memorial Basketball Halls of Fame, four-time Olympic gold medalist, business owner, sports broadcaster) has been recognized by the College Sports Communicators as the sole recipient for the 2023 Dick Enberg Award.

This award is presented every year to distingished individuals that have significant career achievements and consistently promote the importance of academics and education.

Catchings’ biggest piece of philanthropic work is a foundation she started 19 years ago called Catch the Stars. Her foundation “empowers disadvantaged youth to achieve their dreams by providing goal-setting programs that promote fitness, literacy and youth development.”

Catchings becomes the 27th recipient of the award, joining her late coach and mentor, Pat Summitt, who similarly won the award in 2007. She will be recognized during a luncheon at the Orlando World Center Marriott on June 13.