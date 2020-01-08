Crockett’s Tod Parker Becomes Wrestling’s All-Time Winner

The former Pioneer wrestler took down Cocke County for the record-breaking win

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) On a night where the David Crockett wrestling team had two duels scheduled against Cocke County and Volunteer, Crockett only needed one bout to rewrite the record books Tuesday night.

Head coach Tod Parker became the schools all-time winningest coach as the Pioneers dismantled the Fighting Cocks 72-12. Parker, who also wrestled at David Crockett, has plenty of pride for the program.

“I bleed brown and gold, period,” Parker said. “It’s one of those things where whenever I was in high school, like I said, we went to the first-ever regional team duals and that stuff. It’s one of those things to see this team get back to the steps to where we can compete statewide and everything else is just great.”

Crockett also took down Volunteer for Parker’s 149th victory.