Crockett’s Prince Kollie commits to Notre Dame

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett four-star linebacker/wide receiver Prince Kollie announced he’s going to Notre Dame via Twitter Friday night.

The other schools in his final five consisted of LSU, Louisville, Oklahoma and Georgia. Rivals ranks Kollie as the No. 19 player in Tennessee and the No. 57 outside linebacker nationally and he fielded offers from over 30 schools.

Going into the announcement LSU was sitting with the nation’s sixth-best recruiting class, Notre Dame was 13, Oklahoma at 14, Georgia at 15 and Louisville at No. 20 in the 247Sports Composite standings.

As a junior he racked up 78 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception while also starring on offense catching 68 passes for 1,085 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kollie and the rest of the Pioneers are slated to open up the season at Ooltewah on August 21.