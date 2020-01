Both squads had a handful of players shine in their respective games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Both the David Crockett and Cherokee boys basketball teams secured victories Monday night.

The Pioneers took down Elizabethton 65-44, while the Chiefs beat West Greene 51-37.

David Crockett is back on the court when it hosts Dobyns-Bennett on Friday, while Betsy travels to Happy Valley on Friday.

Cherokee and West Greene are back on the court Tuesday with the Chiefs squaring off against Science Hill and the Buffaloes hosting Chuckey-Doak.