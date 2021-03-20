Complications at the Coliseum: Chase Elliot out of Saturday’s race due to car damage

WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Mackenzie Moore, Jesse Krull
Chase Elliott (9) races through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced that NASCAR’s Chase Elliot won’t compete at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals Saturday night.
Due to a heavily damaged car last night, Chase Elliott will not be competing at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals tonight (Saturday, March 20).— BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) March 20, 2021
Officials said this is due to car damage Friday night.