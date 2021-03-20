Complications at the Coliseum: Chase Elliot out of Saturday’s race due to car damage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - ETSU outfielder Ethan Cady extended his hitting streak to 13 games, one of the longest in the nation, in Friday's 4-0 win over VMI at Thomas Bryant Stadium. The redshirt-senior is batting .377 on the season with eight homeruns and 25 RBI.

The Bucs improve to 11-6 on the season, bouncing back from back-to-back losses to Tennessee on Tuesday and North Carolina Central last weekend. The win gives them a 1-0 conference mark with SoCon play starting this weekend.