Wonderful Wykle wows in drubbing of UVA-Wise

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Braelyn Wykle continued her offensive onslaught with a career-high 29 points in a 100-79 blowout victory over the newest South Atlantic Conference team, UVa-Wise, Wednesday night at Holt Fieldhouse.

The rookie matched the program record with seven three-pointers in the game, the second time in the last four games for Wykle and fifth time in school history. Overall, the Greeneville, Tenn. native went 9-for-17 from the field and 7-for-12 from deep adding four assists and three rebounds.

“I always try to start off the game really well whether it’s getting my teammates involved or starting myself up early,” Wykle said. “I know how important conference play is. We are heading in the right track and we are playing well together.”

Carson-Newman (12-5, 8-3) saw five players score in double figures against a shorthanded UVa-Wise (8-9, 4-7) team drilling 18 triples, three shy of the league record. Kayla Marosites produced her 14th double-double of the year with 14 points and 11 rebounds with four assists, three steals and two blocks.

The Lady Eagles finished plus-23 on the glass with 52 boards winning the second-chance points battle 21-0 getting 37 points from the bench while tallying an assist on 26 of 36 made buckets.

Tori Griffin (Strawberry Plains, Tenn.) led the bench with 16 points going 4-for-5 from long range. Addison Byrd (Nashville, Tenn.) chipped in 10 points and eight boards and Qua Hines (Gatlinburg, Tenn.) notched a season-high 12 points adding six assists.

It was a sluggish shooting start for the home side as C-N missed its first six shots falling behind 9-3 in the first four minutes of the game. C-N responded making its next nine shots using a 17-0 run to build a bulge that stood at 10 after the opening period.

“I think we finally had the ball go through the net,” Carson-Newman coach Mike Mincey said. “I think that energizes us and we are able to get into the press and get the tempo the way we need it to go. They are shorthanded. They have been playing really well with what they had. They came out when they were fresh and had legs but we went on a run and never looked back at that point.”

The Lady Eagles scored 12 of the first 15 points in the second stanza to push the margin to 19 at 39-20 with 6:16 to play before the break. Mincey’s club buried six more triples in the second to take a 55-32 lead into the locker room.

Each team produced 26 points in the third quarter and shot above 50 percent. The Cavaliers pulled with 17 on a layup from Leah Kestner forcing Mincey to use a timeout. The Lady Eagles scored 12 of the next 17 points and took a 23-point lead into the final frame.

Carson-Newman pushed the margin to 29 on two occasions in the fourth but went 3:45 without points allowing UVa-Wise to score nine unanswered to cut the final margin to 21.

Three Cavaliers played all 40 minutes in the game as only seven players hit the hardwood. Kalee Johnson led four double-figure scorers with 22 points posting 19 after halftime adding a team-high eight rebounds.

Caitlyn Ross became the first C-N foe with a double-double with points and assists versus Carson-Newman since Jasmine Gunn had 21 and 10 for Tusculum on Feb. 9, 2011, a span of 255 games and 3,267 days. Ross finished with 21 points, 11 assists, five steals and four boards.

Leah Kestner tallied 15 points and six rebounds and Hanna Oliver racked up 10 points but went 2-for-10 from deep.

Wise outscored the Lady Eagles 22-14 in the paint in the second half and scored 13 points off of 12 C-N turnovers over the final 20 minutes.

The Lady Eagles open a stretch where they play four of five games on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Wingate looking to avenge a six-point home loss from November to the Bulldogs.