Winning streak up to eight for Milligan softball; big conference showdown this weekend

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Milligan softball team is having a special season here in 2021, boasting a 26-4 record after sweeping Tennessee Wesleyan in a doubleheader Thursday at Anglin Field.

The Milligan softball team is on an ABSOLUTE TEAR this spring, riding an 8-game winning streak after sweeping TN Wesleyan this afternoon. @MilliganBuffsSB is now 26-4 and 19-3 in the @AACsports, with a 1st place showdown vs. Truett McConnell on Saturday! @WJHL11 @MilliganBuffs pic.twitter.com/gVbuMGhURF — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) April 16, 2021

Some of these statistics are just insane. This is Milligan’s second eight-game winning streak of the season, after winning 13 in a row from February 24 to March 16. In this streak, they have six shutouts in eight games and have only allowed two runs!

The Buffs won each game of the doubleheader by a score of 8-0, and Katie Cronin went 4-4 in both games, 8-8 on the day at the plate! Erin Forgety and Cloee-Anna Merritt each pitched shutouts in the circle.

By the way, the Bulldogs had won 10 of the last 11 games entering Thursday’s doubleheader.

Milligan has jumped up to 1st place in the Appalachian Athletic Conference, a half game ahead of No. 15 Truett McConnell, who they face on Saturday at home.