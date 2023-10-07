WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry cracked its slow offensive start and exploded for 31 points in the middle two quarters in a 41-24 victory over UVA Wise on Saturday.

The Highland Cavs out-produced the visitors in nearly every offensive category, including total offense (349-233), but couldn’t capitalize for touchdowns. The Emory & Henry special teams also set up short fields, as the Wasps returned 5 kickoffs for 283 yards and two scores in the win.

Kyle Short got the start at quarterback, completing 10-of-21 attempts for 111 yards and a touchdown. J’Quan Anderson did the heavy lifting in the Wasps’ backfield, toting the ball 19 times for 109 yards and a score.

Cam Peoples and Jarrell Harrison also accounted for the two kickoff return touchdowns.

The Cavs kept mostly to the ground game, as Jaevon Gillespie led all players with 21 rushes and 144 yards, adding two touchdowns for good measure.

Emory & Henry (3-3, 1-3 SAC) picks up its first conference win of the season, while UVA Wise (1-5, 0-4 SAC) is still in search of a SAC victory.

The Wasps host Mars Hill next Saturday at 1 p.m., while the Highland Cavs head to Tusculum for a 2 p.m. kickoff.