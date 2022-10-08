EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Highland Cavaliers returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown on Saturday afternoon, but scored just once after that, as Emory & Henry cruised to a 34-14 victory.

The visitors did take the air out of the Family Weekend crowd, as Robert Carter spun out of a tackle and sauntered 96 yards for a touchdown just 13 seconds into the game.

But, three straight first-half possessions ended in an interception for the Cavaliers, giving E&H ample opportunity to score.

The Wasps opened with a Trace Butcher 25-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 10-7. Early in the second quarter, the home team made the Cavs pay for the turnover with a touchdown, as Roman Ridley’s five-yard score put Emory & Henry ahead, 10-7.

About four minutes later, Kyle Short tossed up a jump ball to Tmahdae Penn in the back corner of the endzone. The wide receiver snatched the ball away from the defender for an eight-yard strike, increasing the Wasps’ lead to 17-7.

Grayson Overstreet pounded in a rushing touchdown to open the third-quarter scoring for E&H, stretching the advantage to 24-7.

Seth Howard would trim the lead to 24-14 with a rushing touchdown of his own for UVA Wise, but that is as close as the visitors would get for the remainder of the contest.

A second Trace Butcher field goal and an Ivan Phillips fumble recovery for a touchdown closed out the game in emphatic fashion for the Wasps.

Emory & Henry intercepted UVA Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine four times and forced a fumble in a dominating defensive performance. The Wasps also came up with three sacks in the win.

Kyle Short paced E&H’s offense, completing 21-of-32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. Grayson Overstreet carried the ball 22 times for 71 yards and a score.

The Highland Cavaliers played three quarterbacks on the day, combining for 70 yards passing. Julian Edwards carried the load on the ground, rushing 22 times for 80 yards.

Emory & Henry (4-2, 3-1 SAC) travels to Mars Hill next Saturday, while UVA Wise (1-5, 0-4 SAC) hosts Tusculum.