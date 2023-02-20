EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry men’s basketball mounted a second-half comeback to defeat King, 80-76.

The Tornado were up as many as eight points, 37-29, in the first half following a Brandon Lambreth fastbreak layup. By halftime, the visitors lead had been cut to four points, 41-37.

The Wasps surged in the second half, outscoring King 43-35 in the frame to grab the victory.

Emory & Henry was led by Gabe Brown’s 20 points and seven rebounds on the night. Jalen Leftwich (19 pts), Jake Moynihan (12 pts) and Kevin Grau Rodriguez (12 pts) all finished in double figures.

The Tornado turned in a balanced scoring attack paced by 14 points from Darron Howard and Eric Sanders. Lamberth chipped in 12 points in defeat.

Emory & Henry (15-11, 6-10 SAC) travels to Carson-Newman on Wednesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip. King (6-21, 5-14 Conference Carolinas) will close its regular season against Southern Wesleyan on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.