(WJHL) – Sixty minutes of football wasn’t enough to decide a local South Atlantic Conference duel between Tusculum and Emory & Henry on Saturday.

Neither team scored in the opening quarter, but the Pioneers broke the ice early in the second with a five-yard swing pass from Matthew Palazzo to Reginald Hunter.

The visitors extended the lead to 14-0 when Joe Robustelli hauled in a 37-yard heave.

Just a 14-3 game at halftime, the Wasps found their rhythm out of the locker room. J’Quan Anderson scampered in from 14 yards out to cut the lead to 14-9. Charles Mutter then found Cam Peoples for a 53-yard strike and the home squad’s first lead of the gam, 15-14.

The two sides traded blows down to the final seconds, as Tusculum’s Nicholas Pope knocked through a 28-yard field goal as time expired to set the game into overtime.

In the extra period, it was Emory & Henry kicker, Trace Butcher, that played hero. He sunk a 33-yarder to send his squad home with a 27-24 win.

The Wasps were out-gained on the afternoon, 445-261. However, Emory & Henry caused a mountain of turnovers, picking off Palazzo five times.

The Pioneers’ quarterback connected on 19-of-42 passes for 261 yards, three scores and those five picks.

Charles Mutter went 14-of-32 for the Wasps, wracking up 208 yards and two scores, along with two interceptions. Both of his TD passes went to Cam Peoples, who had a strong day on the perimeter (4 rec, 94 yds, 2 TD).

Both teams now sit at 4-4 overall on the season. Tusculum drops to 4-2 in the SAC, while Emory & Henry improves its conference record to 2-4.

In Wise, the Highland Cavs exploded in the third quarter for their first conference victory of the 2023 campaign.

UVA Wise scored three touchdowns coming out of halftime – two on offense and one pick-six from Jordon Whitley – to secure the 34-23 win over Erskine.

Jake Corkren threw for 163 yards and an interception, but provided two scores with his legs on the afternoon. Zavier Lomax and Jaevon Gillespie each ran for, at least, 70 yards, as well.

Omar Tyson showed up big on the defensive side of the ball, tallying 2.5 tackles for loss, including a sack.

UVA Wise (2-6, 1-5 SAC) marches on with its season next weekend at Mars Hill. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.