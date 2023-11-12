EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Hawks out-shot the Wasps in their final matchup of the SAC-Conference Carolinas Challenge on Sunday afternoon, winning 104-80.

Chowan hit 62.3% (38-61) from the floor, while burying 21 three-pointers. Emory & Henry made just 47.5% (29-61) of its shots, while hitting 10-of-24 triples on the day.

Jake Moynihan led the home squad with 14 points off the bench, while Marshall Klug (11 pts) and Keishawn Hampton (11 pts) also finished in double figures.

Grundy alum, Cade Looney, chipped in 13 points in relief for the Wasps, as well.

Chowan’s Dylan Askew led all scorers with 19 points and six assists on the afternoon.

Emory & Henry (0-2) continues its homestand on Thursday, as it plays host to local foe, King. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

OTHER SAC-CC CHALLENGE SCORES:

Lees-McRae 100, UVA Wise 99 (MBB)