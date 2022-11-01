EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Eagles notched their 15th South Atlantic Conference victory of the season on Tuesday night with a sweep of Emory & Henry.

Jumping out to an early 10-3 lead in the opening frame, Carson-Newman took the first set, 25-15. The second set was much tighter, with Emory & Henry trailing by just a pair of points late. However, the visitors would take the second set, 25-17.

The Eagles would close things out in the final set, 25-12.

Carson-Newman’s Julia Wheeler turned in a match-high 14 kills, adding seven digs and a pair of blocks, as well.

Bristol native, Carley Williams, led the Wasps with eight kills on the night. Three other E&H attackers chipped in with five kills each.

Emory & Henry will close out the season on Saturday with Senior Day. The match with Lincoln Memorial is slated for 5 p.m.