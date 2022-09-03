EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The lone fourth-quarter touchdown from the visiting Mountain Lions was the difference on Saturday afternoon, as Concord rallied to defeat Emory & Henry, 27-20.

The visitors scored on a 40-yard touchdown pass less than 90 seconds into the contest to grab a quick lead. But, in the second quarter, the Wasps offense came to life.

Following a Trace Butcher field goal, Kyle Short found Kashawn Cosey for a ten-yard strike to put Emory & Henry in front, 10-7. The Wasps converted on a special teams opportunity just minutes later, as Addison Knicely fell on a mishandled snap in the endzone.

But, Concord’s Kris Copeland took the air right out of the stadium, taking the ensuing kickoff back 96 yards for a score to trim the lead to 17-13. Then, with less than 30 seconds before halftime, Jack Mangel found Jarod Bowie to give the Mountain Lions back the lead, 20-17.

An Emory field goal tied things up late in the third quarter, but another Copeland touchdown in the final frame proved to be the difference.

Short led the Wasps’ offensive effort through the air, connecting on 17-of-25 passes for 163 yards and a score. Grayson Overstreet added 87 yards on the ground on 26 carries.

Tmahdae Penn (77 yds), Cosey (40 yds) and Jermawn Ford (39 yds) each hauled in at least four catches on the day.

Emory & Henry (0-1) returns to action next Saturday at Bluefield University. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.