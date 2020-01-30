Washington and Lee Men’s Basketball Handles Emory & Henry, 100-87

Emory, VA — Emory & Henry men’s basketball was back home for an important conference game as the Wasps try to find a way into the ODAC tournament.

Wasp got started when Malcolm Morgan comes up with the steal and brings it up the floor for the nice bounce pass to Kevin Rodriguez for the layup.

Washington and Lee just stayed patient all night as they slowly work the ball around the perimeter and Mark Lamendola hits the three to put the Generals out to a double digit lead early.

The Generals pressuring the ball but Jordan Grant finds Micah Banks who sees a wide-open Anthony Williams for two points.

Washington and Lee wins 100-87.