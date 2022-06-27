MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a season that ended just short of an NJCAA Division I baseball championship, one Senator has been recognized for his outstanding 2022 season.

Redshirt-sophomore Kohl Drake is the 2022 NJCAA DI Baseball Pitcher of the Year, the NJCAA announced on Monday.

The Sachse, Texas native didn’t lose a single start, notching a 14-0 record in 17 appearances. Drake also turned in a 1.93 ERA and breaking the single-season school record for strikeouts with 160.

Drake is the second Walters State player to earn the distinction, as Jake Miednik was named Pitcher of the Year in 2016.

Drake’s efforts on the mound helped the Senators compile a 60-7 record, an Appalachian District Championship and a third-place finish at the JUCO World Series.