(WJHL) – One former Hokie will get his chance to shine in the 2023 NBA Summer League, as fifth-year senior Justyn Mutts signed a deal earlier this weekend.

The New Jersey native has agreed to a summer league deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Mutts was a do-it-all guy for Virginia Tech this past winter, averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He helped lead the Hokies to an ACC Tournament title in 2022 and an NIT appearance this past season.

The Kings will host the California Classic beginning on July 3. The two-day, six-team event will be Mutts’ first opportunity in game action.

The 2023 NBA Summer League will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from July 7-17.