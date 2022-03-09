Greeneville, TN — Tuesday Tennessee Volunteer basketball players Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler were in Greeneville at the Boys and Girls Club to meet with the kids and while there we took the opportunity to ask them about their teammate John Fulkerson…

The super-senior from Kingsport played his last game as a Volunteer in Thompson-Boling arena on Saturday when the 9th ranked Vols defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 78-74…

Fulkerson, who elected to come back for his Covid season will leave having played in more games than any other player in Tennessee Volunteer history..

Along with injuries and having Covid it has not been one of Fulkerson’s best seasons, in fact, he lost his starting job, but other Volunteer players say he remained a great teammate.

“His decision to come back was one of the biggest because without him this team would not be in the position we are today his leadership attitude and mindset just everything about him we try and embody that as a team just his selflessness and in his decision to come I think is a very selfless decision and he has helped us in so many ways on and off the court as well.”

“He is a great teammate this year and he’s been like another big brother to me and it means a lot just him being on this team.”