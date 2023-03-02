Knoxville, TN — Tennessee basketball announced today what we all thought last night…. That is Zakai Zeigler suffered a torn A-C-L in his left knee during last night’s contest with Arkansas.

Zeigler has played an integral role in every area of the Vols game this season..

The sophomore was just named a Naismith defensive player of the year award semifinalist yesterday and leads Tennessee in assists and steals…

The Vols do not have a true backup point guard.. Head coach Rick Barnes saying after last night’s game that they plan to play point by committee.

“We’re going to continue. I mean, I thought Mayshack did a good job tonight handling the ball force when he was in there. I mean, we won’t allow one person to do it as much, which is fine. And you know, we’ll get Tyreke back and we need him to get back and we know what he’s capable of and but we’ll do it, I guess, by committee.That’s how you look at it. We’ve always kind of done that a little bit the last couple of years.”