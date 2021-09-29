Vols Rick Barnes hopes veterans help younger guys to mature quickly

Knoxville, Tn — Now to college basketball where the Tennessee Volunteers have already started practicing for the upcoming season which gets underway on October 30th against Lenoir Rhyne, they then face UT-Martin before welcoming the ETSU Buccaneers to Thompson Boling on Nov. 14.

The Vols have once again added one of the best young signing classes to go along with veterans like Kingsport native John Fulkerson, Victor Bailey, Jr, Santiago Vescovi, and Josiah-Jordan James to name a few.

With that type of talent coach Barnes has also put together a tough schedule which includes Villanova, North Carolina, or Purdue in the Hall of Fame Tip-off, Memphis, Arizona, and Texas to name a few.

So, he needs the young guys to group up in a hurry and that’s why he’s leaning on the veterans to help lead the way.

“Those guys you mentioned have been thru some bad times and some good times and they have done a fine job showing these younger guys what’s it about in our program they know we need the younger guys to grow up fast our schedule I could talk to you about are we over-scheduled this young group but I do believe and we as a staff the more we can expose them to hard competition early we think it will help us grow up quicker we certainly hope we can win some of those games because you can’t win big games if you are not willing to schedule them and play them.”