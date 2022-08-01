On Wednesday, November 23 the Univeristy of Tennessee basketball team will open against Butler in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament held at the Atlantis Resort in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The tournament features eight teams-Butler, BYU, Dayton, Kansas, NC State, Southern Cal, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Each team is guaranteed atleast three games in the tournament.

If the Vols win their opening Wednesday night game, they will face off against the winner of the BYU and Southern California matchup.

Butler is led by head coach Thad Matta. The last time the Vols faced off against a Matta-led team was in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament. The Vols defeated Matta’s Ohio State Buckeyes, led by Evan Turner, in Providence, Rhode Island.

Tennessee last faced Butler in Rick Barnes’ first season. The Vols were victorious by a final of 94 to 86.

The Vols also appeared at this tournament in 2013 and 2017. Overall, the Vols have four wins and two losses at this tournament, finishing third place in 2017.