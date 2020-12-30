Vols OLB Deandre Johnson enters his name into the transfer portal

Knoxville, TN — For the 7th time since the season ended the Tennessee Volunteers have a student-athlete entering his name into the transfer portal.

The latest is Tennessee senior and outside linebacker Deandre Johnson, who shared the team lead with 4.5 sacks for the vols during the 2020 season. Johnson emerged this season as one of Tennessee’s top pass-rushers, finishing with 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles in 10 games.



The 6-foot-3, 255-pounder from Miami has played four seasons with the Vols, but still has a year of eligibility after the NCAA gave all players a free year of eligibility in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.