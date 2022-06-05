(WJHL) – Both Tennessee and Virginia Tech baseball kept the scoreboard operators busy on Saturday night in NCAA Baseball Regional play.

The Volunteers and Camels combined for seven home runs, as the Big Orange rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Campbell, 12-7.

Drew Gilbert, Jorel Ortega and Cortland Lawson each chipped in 3 RBI and a home run on the evening. Kirby Connell earned the win on the mound for Tennessee, allowing just two earned runs over four innings of work.

The victory gave the Vols a program-record 55th win on the season and launches them into the Knoxville Regional championship game. They will face either Campbell or Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

In Blacksburg, the Hokies did the unthinkable – scoring a whopping 14 runs in the fourth inning of a 24-4 dismantling of Columbia.

Nine Virginia Tech batters drove in runs against the Lions pitching staff, as the team combined for 20 hits.

Gavin Cross was 3-for-5 with a home run and a triple in the victory.

The Hokies will face the winner of Gonzaga and Columbia in the Blacksburg Regional Championship game at 7 p.m. on Sunday.