(WJHL) – Tennessee and Virginia Tech each needed just one crack at their NCAA Regional championship opponent to advance to next weekend’s NCAA Super Regionals.

The two teams, however, could not have reached the next level of the playoffs in more different fashion.

Georgia Tech seemed to have the top-ranked Tennessee offense bottled up for much of the game. Yellow Jackets starter Zach Maxwell struck out seven batter in 4.0 innings of scoreless work.

A two-run error and a Stephen Reid homer gave the visitors a 4-0 advantage after those four innings, as well. But, the Vols chipped away for the remainder of the contest.

A Trey Lipscomb RBI single in the seventh inning cut the deficit to 4-3, which is how the score would stay until the Big Orange’s last chance in the ninth.

Jordan Beck delivered an RBI double with one out to tie the game, while a hit by pitch with the bases loaded secured a 5-4 Vols lead.

Christian Moore stepped up and drove in a pair of crucial runs just moments later, as Tennessee scored six runs in the ninth to gab a 9-6 victory.

The Vols will host an NCAA Super Regional beginning on Friday, June 10, with their first game coming against Notre Dame at a time still to be determined.

In Blacksburg, the Hokies met Columbia for a second time in as many nights – and picked up right where they left off in their 24-4 win on Saturday.

Tanner Schobel blasted a two-run home run in the first inning to give his squad a 2-0 advantage. A Nick Biddison RBI triple padded that lead to 3-0 just an inning later.

After the Lions got a run back in the third inning, a pair of Hokie homers from Carson DeMartini and Biddison shot Virginia Tech in front 7-1.

The Hokies would close out the Lions, allowing the visitors just six hits, in a 7-2 victory.

Virginia Tech will also host an NCAA Super Regional in Blacksburg beginning on Friday, June 10. They will face either Florida or Oklahoma at a time still to be determined.