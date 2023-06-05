(WJHL) – The National Football Foundation released the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, and once again, a handful of Tennessee Vols are on the list.

Former Oklahoma quarterback and current Big Orange head coach Josh Heupel is joined once again by VFLs Willie Gault and Larry Seivers as nominees.

Heupel is on the ballot for a fourth-consecutive year. The one-time Sooners’ signal-caller was a consensus First-Team All-American in 2000, as he helped lead his team to a national championship. He was also Heisman Trophy runner-up in that same year.

Gault was named an All-American in 1982 and helped lead UT to three bowl berths during his career. He set six conference punt and kickoff return records in his time in Knoxville, while averaging 16.4 yards per touch as a Vol.

Seivers was twice a consensus First-Team All-American in 1975-76. He became the first receiver in school history to surpass 800 receiving yards in a single season (1975) and left the program as the all-time leader in catches (117) and receiving yards gained (1,924).

In addition, Virginia Tech star Michael Vick was named to the ballot in his first year of eligibility.

The quarterback played for the Hokies from 1998-2000, helping lead the program to a perfect 11-0 regular season in 1999, and a berth in the National Championship game against Florida State.

He finished third in the Heisman vote that season, accounting for nearly 2,500 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

Vick was selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL draft, playing 13 seasons in the league.