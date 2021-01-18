Vols fire Pruitt over NCAA investigation, while Fulmer prepares to step down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- On Monday, head coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine other Tennessee football staffers were fired as a result of "serious violations of NCAA rules" according to UT.

In a release from the university, it states that, "The information also made clear that Coach Pruitt did not meet the university’s expectations for promoting an atmosphere of compliance and/or monitoring the activities of the coaches and staff who report to him."