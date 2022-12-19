(WJHL) – Opposite results for Tennessee and Virginia Tech men’s basketball on Saturday sent them in different directions in Monday’s new AP Top 25 poll.

The Vols visited then-No. 9 Arizona on Saturday and fell 75-70 in a hostile road environment. Rick Barnes and crew fell two spots to No. 8 in the updated rankings, while the Wildcats jumped up four spots into the Top 5 following the win.

Virginia Tech easily took care of Grambling State on Saturday afternoon, 74-48. The Hokies are now up to No. 21 in the rankings. It’s their highest spot in the AP Top 25 since January of 2021.

The Virginia Tech women took a tumble to a Top-10 Notre Dame team on Sunday afternoon. However, the squad remains ranked among the nation’s best, falling just two spots to No. 8.