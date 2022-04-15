Knoxville, TN — Tennessee football went through its final spring scrimmage, tallying multiple offensive touchdowns and a defensive safety in wet conditions on Thursday morning at Haslam Field.

Heupel continued to praise the development of junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who caught another touchdown on Thursday. Despite multiple injuries to the secondary, the Volunteers will boast one of the most veteran safety tandems in the SEC. Seniors Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough have combined to play 71 games with 52 starts. Both have displayed their leadership traits this spring.